Actor Miles Teller was arrested in San Diego for allegedly being drunk in public

San Diego,June20:Actor Miles Teller (of Whiplash fame) was arrested in San Diego for allegedly being drunk in public.

According to E! Online, the 30-year-old actor was taken into custody for being drunk in public over the weekend, which is a wrongdoing.

The police started questioning the actor around 12.30 am on Sunday, after he allegedly spent the night out with a group of guy friends.

The star showed some signs of being intoxicated as he was allegedly slurring his speech and was having trouble standing. He also fell on the street, when the police tried to detain him.

“At that point it was determined he was unable to care for his own well-being. [Police] placed him under arrest for being drunk in public,” noted the San Diego Police Department.

However, as the Fantastic Four star got out he addressed the report of his arrest on Twitter.