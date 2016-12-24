Actor Miles Teller involved in four wheeler – Uber cab accident in NYC

NewYork,Dec24:Whiplash star Miles Teller was involved in a serious car accident after his four-wheeler hit a cab, here and flipped over.

The 29-year-old actor’s car flipped after colliding with a cab driver, who made a left turn in front of his vehicle, reported People magazine.

Teller was driving with his girlfriend, Keleigh Sperry, at the time of the accident.

Police have reportedly stated that neither drugs nor alcohol were involved in the accident, and that the collision was not Teller’s fault.

Taking to Twitter to reassure fans that he and his girlfriend were okay, the actor wrote, “(We) are okay. I hope the other passengers are as well. The other driver pulled into oncoming traffic and bad accident was… Unavoidable.”

Adding that he was “happy” to have walked away from the crash, he blamed heavily on the other driver involved, calling her actions “irrational and ignorant”.

“This woman’s irrational and ignorant decision put our lives and her passengers in very real danger,” he said.

