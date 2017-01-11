Actor Milo Ventimiglia’s chooses Mandy Moore as best on-screen kisser

Los Angeles, Jan 11 : Actor Milo Ventimiglia says his “This Is Us” co-star wife Mandy Moore is his favourite on-screen kisser.

First Moore had declared him as her best on-screen kisser, and now Ventimiglia has returned the compliment to her via E! News, reports people.com.

He said: “I respect and I appreciate that and she is mine. It’s one of those things, like, your current girlfriend, you have to say ‘She’s the best.’ “

Ventimiglia added: “She may have had some steamy ones in the past, but I thank you Mandy for saying I’m the best. Right back at you!”

“This Is Us” will be back after brief hiatus on Indian small screen at Star World Premiere HD on January 14.

