Actor Mohanlal to star in Telugu version as Manyampuli

October 15, 2016 | By :

Hyderabad,Oct15:Malayalam superstar Mohanlal has all reasons to celebrate after receiving super success in the form of Pulimurugan. Being the first ever big budget movie in Malluwood, Pulimurugan broke all the previous Box-office records in Malayalam cinema till date.

The film went on to become the highest grossing movie in Superstars’s career too. Mohanlal who’s on cloud nine is now all set to woo Telugu audience as Manyampuli.

Noted producer SindhuraPuvvu Krishna Reddy who aquired the telugu rights is all set to release the Telugu version of this visual wonder on Sree Saraswathifilm banner.

Earlier Krishna Reddy receieved much anticipated success through dubbing movies like Sindurapuvvu, and Shasaghattam. Film’s producer Tomicham expressed his confidence that the film will entertain the Telugu audience as well. Now, lets see how Manyampuli is going to hit the Tollywood Box-office.

