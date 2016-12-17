Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh and Rukmini Sahay would have a destination wedding in Udaipur

Mumbai, December 17: Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh, who is all set to marry his fiancee Rukmini Sahay, will have a destination wedding in Udaipur.

The marriage ceremonies will begin from February 7 with the engagement function at the Radisson Blu hotel and will last till February 9.

Neil’s family will host 500 select invitees comprising close friends and family only.

The engagement will be followed by the ‘Mehendi’ (henna) ceremony on February 8 and the electro-disco themed Sangeet.

The wedding will have a vintage vibe with much focus given to traditional Rajasthan culture.

“If I had it my way I’d have a temple wedding. However the decision to have a destination wedding was a joint family decision and I’m a doting son so I gave in,” Neil said in a statement.

The actor says having the wedding in Udaipur will be a great way for Rukmini to meet his entire extended family and “bond with them over three days””

The actor, who is the grandson of legendary singer Mukesh and son of veteran singer Nitin Mukesh, will host a reception in here at JW Marriott for his friends in the film industry on February 17.

Neil got engaged to Mumbai-based Rukmini Sahay at a Juhu hotel here in October, on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra. IANS