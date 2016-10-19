Actor Om Puri repents about his remarks on Uri soldiers,breaks down at hawan of BSF jawan

Srinagar,Oct19:A few days after veteran actor Om Puri drew flak for his insensitive comment about Indian soldiers martyred in the Uri attacks, Puri met the family of BSF jawan Nitin Yadav, who was martyred in the Baramulla attack, and took part in a `hawan’ ceremony organized by the family.

After paying condolences to the martyr’s parents and family members, Om Puri broke down and cried bitterly, apologizing to them for his recent insulting remarks on martyrs.

The veteran actor also said that he had come “for repentance and not forgiveness”. During a debate show on television, Puri had said that no one had asked soldiers to join the army and pick up arms and the actor had later apologized for his remarks.

Puri had later said in an exclusive interview to Movie Talkies, ”When the TV show debate was happening, everyone was getting emotionally overwhelmed and when I was asked something, I was giving my answer after preparing the response in my mind and in the middle of my reply, another question flew at me and in a heated moment, I said whatever I did.

If am charged for it and the court asks me for a defence, I have nothing to say to justify whatever I said. I am quite ashamed of what I said as I have nothing but tremendous respect for our men in uniform.”

Om Puri will be next seen in Gandhigiri.