Actor Rahul Dev evicted from BiggBoss10

Mumbai,Dec19:In a shocking turn of events, actor Rahul Dev became the latest celebrity to be ousted from controversial reality show Bigg Boss 10 in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode which aired on December 18. Rahul, 48, has worked in films like Dishoom, Footpath, Asoka and Awara Pagal Deewana. The actor did not seem much disappointed after his name was announced by weekend show host Salman Khan, in fact, he looked rather relieved. Rahul Dev was one of the least controversial and most composed contestants on the highly volatile show. During his stay, Rahul lost his cool, twice or may be thrice.
In a famous episode Rahul Dev lost his temper with Swami Om after he was accused of stealing by the latter. Rahul used choicest swear words to set Swami Om right however he cooled down soon after. The episode of highlighted in the VT played after his eviction. In another episode Rahul Dev impersonated Swami Om which was also hilarious.

