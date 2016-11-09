Actor Rajnikanth and other celebs laud PM Modi’s move to counter black money

Chennai,Nov9:Prime Minister Narendra Modi rocked the nation on late Wednesday evening when he announced that 500 and 1000 rupee notes will be discontinued with effect from midnight. He said that making these notes invalid is a way to counter black money, fake currency and corruption.

On Twitter, celebrities like Rajinikanth and Rishi Kapoor too had a reaction to PM Modi’s surprise announcement.

Film makers like Abhishek Kapoor tweeted this

Aditi Rao Hydari: We stole your thunder USA! Well played Mr Modi… successfully turning black into white in one smooth move. Black money.

