Actor Rajnikanth and other celebs laud PM Modi’s move to counter black money
Chennai,Nov9:Prime Minister Narendra Modi rocked the nation on late Wednesday evening when he announced that 500 and 1000 rupee notes will be discontinued with effect from midnight. He said that making these notes invalid is a way to counter black money, fake currency and corruption.
On Twitter, celebrities like Rajinikanth and Rishi Kapoor too had a reaction to PM Modi’s surprise announcement.
Hats off @narendramodi ji. New india is born #JaiHind
— Rajinikanth (@superstarrajini) November 8, 2016
Film makers like Abhishek Kapoor tweeted this
Modi played the TRUMP card
Poori India HILLARY hai #blackmoney #rs500 #rs 1000 #pmooffice
— Abhishek Kapoor (@Abhishekapoor) November 8, 2016
Aditi Rao Hydari: We stole your thunder USA! Well played Mr Modi… successfully turning black into white in one smooth move. Black money.