Actor Salman Khan to perform in Australia and NewZealand

Mumbai,Dec27:Salman Khan is all set to give his fans in Australia and New Zealand an early Eid present. According to a report by Mirror, Salman Khan will be gearing up for an international concert titled, DA BANG-The Tour. The concert will see the presence of Salman Khan, shaking leg with Sonakshi Sinha, Bipasha Basu, Daisy Shah, Prabhudheva, Badshah and Maniesh Paul. The advance booking of the concert has already started in full flow, six months well in advance before the April-May, the time it’ll be organised.

The organiser of the event, Yaju Vaghela describes Salman Khan as the ultimate “supernova supertar”. He says, “He is a total entertainer with his trademark dance moves and much-quoted dialogue. Like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are confident that Salman too will have the audience in his thrall in Australia and New Zealand with one of the biggest Bollywood concerts.”

On the work front, Salman Khan will next be seen in Kabir Khan’s Tubelight which is up for a Eid release and later next year he will be seen in the sequel to his 2012 blockbuster Ek Tha Tiger, titled Tiger Zinda Hai, alongside Katrina Kaif. Apart from that there are also reports of Salman Khan dawning the hat of Chulbul Pandey for the third time with Dabangg 3, which is slated for a 2018 release.

On the personal front, Salman Khan ringed in his 51st birthday last night with close friends and family at his Panvel farmhouse that included Preity Zinta, Bipasha Basu, Sushant Singh Rajput, Karan Singh Grover, Mouni Roy, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Krushna Abhishek etc.