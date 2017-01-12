Actor Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana’s boyfriend rules list ,a tad serious

Mumbai, Jan 12:When it comes to be a proud and fiercely protective father, Shah Rukh Khan is second to none. When in daddy mode, SRK is not to be messed with (as a Wankhede Stadium official discovered some years ago) and it makes perfect sense, therefore, that he should have a set of rules for anyone hoping to date his 16-year-old daughter Suhana – several of them rather ominous. He revealed his list of seven rules for Suhana’s present and future boyfriends in an interview to Femina and we suspect he’s only half-joking, or not joking at all, in rules #2, #4, #6 and #7 – in fact, he’s probably deadly serious. Anybody with romantic designs on Suhana Khan should read this list and quake:

Shah Rukh Khan’s rules for dating Suhana

1.Get a job

2.Understand I don’t like you

3.I’m everywhere

4.Get a lawyer

5.She’s my princess, not your conquest

6.I don’t mind going back to jail

7.Whatever you do to her, I will do to you

Suhana, the second of SRK’s three children, has acting ambitions and is involved in theatre. Unlike Shweta Bachchan Nanda who said last year that she would worry if her daughter Navya Naveli (who went to school with SRK’s son Aryan) wanted to act, Shah Rukh Khan told Femina in typical SRK-style, “She can be an actor if she has the passion and guts to work five times harder than me and get paid 10 times less than I do, if times don’t change for women actors. I want her to experience what my female co-stars have gone through. My daughter will be an actor like them and I want to feel the pain.”

“I’d like her to be on the cover of magazines like all my heroines are, wear any kind of clothes she wants to wear, and look sexy and beautiful. I want her to feel attractive, beautiful and respected, and more importantly, I want her to work hard. There are days when I feel down-the only reason I get up and go to work is when I think of her. I have only one mandate where she’s concerned: she can act, but she has to study first,” SRK told Femina.

Here’s the ‘best part’ of Suhana’s Bollywood dreams – she doesn’t want to learn the craft from her dad. Instead, “she wants to be an actor in her own right.”

Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri have three children – Aryan, 19 and studying filmmaking, Suhana, and AbRam, who is only three. The 51-year-old actor is prepping for his new film, the hotly-anticipated Raees, which releases on January 25.