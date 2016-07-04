Mumbai, July 4 : Actor Sushant Singh Rajput has confirmed the sequel of the 2015 mystery film “Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!”

Sushant treated his fans for a question and answer session on Twitter on Sunday evening.

One fan asked him if there will be a sequel to the Dibakar Banerjee directorial, Sushant replied by saying: “Yes”.

Asked which director he dreams to work with, the actor shared that he dreams to work with Hollywood filmmaker Christopher Nolan, who has helmed hits like “Interstellar” and “Inception”.

The “Kai Po Che!” star will soon be seen in director Neeraj Pandey’s “M.S. Dhoni – The Untold Story”, a biopic on cricket icon Mahendra Singh Dhoni, which is slated to release on September 30.

Asked by a fan to name his favourite cricketer, he replied by saying: “Dhoni.”