Actor Sushant Singh Rajput Saying He Hasn’t signed any films after ‘MS Dhoni-The Untold Story’

Mumbai, Nov 23: Actor Sushant Singh Rajput says has not signed any films post the release of the biopic “M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story” but he is reading a few scripts.

Sushant on Tuesday shared that he is going through some “really interesting stuff” and will keep everyone updated about it.

“I have been reading some really interesting stuff lately but I have not signed any films post ‘Dhoni’ release. Will keep you guys informed,” Sushant tweeted.

On the work front, Sushant will next be seen sharing screen space with actress Kriti Sanon in the upcoming film “Raabta”.

The film is helmed by Dinesh Vijan and is co-produced by Vijan and T-series honcho Bhushan Kumar.

