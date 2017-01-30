Actors Alia Bhat , Varun Dhawan release ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’ teaser

Mumbai, Jan 30 : Actors Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt have released the teaser of their upcoming film “Badrinath Ki Dulhania”.

Along with the 48-second teaser, the first poster of the film was also unveiled on Monday.

Varun, who will essay the role of Badrinath in the film, took to Twitter to share the first look.

“Hum hain Badrinath Bansal… Aur yeh hai ‘Badri Ka Teaser’ (I am Badrinath Bansal and this is Badri’s teaser),” Varun tweeted.

In the teaser, Varun is seen getting his proposal photographs clicked at a studio, alongside the cut-outs of actresses like Deepika Padukone and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Alia also shared the first look on Twitter.

“Badrinath Bansal being his usual funny adorable self! ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’ Badri’s teaser. Varun Dhawan,” Alia wrote.

The trailer of the Shashank Khaitan-directed movie will be out on February 2 ahead of the film’s release on March 10.

–IANS

