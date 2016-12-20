Actors Anushka Sharma and Kaif prove a handful for host in KWK

Mumbai,Dec20:After the Dhaakad Dangal episode with Aamir Khan, Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh on Koffee With Karan 5, we will now see actresses Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma on the show. Both have been on Koffee earlier – this is the first time they will share the couch together. Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif worked in 2012’s Jab Tak Hai Jaan, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan. Last week, they shared a picture of themselves sitting on a couch, dropping a major hint about appearing on Koffee. A promo of the episode has now been released in which it’s revealed that actor Arjun Kapoor makes a guest appearance – again (he also made a brief came on the episode with Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh).

Katrina Kaif will be revealing details about how Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor started the “I hate Katrina” club. The consequences for Arjun Kapoor are embarrassing. Oops. Ouch?

Katrina has been invoked several times on this season of Koffee With Karan – we saw Salman Khan constantly mentioning her name when he appeared on the special hundredth episode two weekends agoand now, Katrina will also be seen speaking about the actor.

Host Karan Johar will ask Katrina what Salman would be called if he were a dish. Here’s what Katrina will say: “It’s tricky.”

Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma prove rather a handful for Karan, who will have something of a meltdown.

