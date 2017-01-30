Actors Ellen Page, Tim Robbins and Chloe Grace Mortez join activists to protest against Donald Trump’s immigration and travel ban

Los Angeles, Jan 30:Actors Ellen Page, Tim Robbins and Chloe Grace Mortez were among the stars who joined activists to protest US President Donald Trump’s immigration and travel ban on seven predominantly Muslim countries.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti joined the trio and hundreds of protesters at LAX Airport in Los Angeles for a second day of unrest, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The activists descended on the airport to protest the detention of travellers from countries on the list, including Iran, Iraq, and Syria

Moretz also joined Patricia Arquette and other activists during an LAX protest on Saturday.

Similar protests were held at airports in New York over the weekend.