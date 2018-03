Mumbai,Dec20:Ranbir and Katrina are seen riding on an Ostrich in the colourful poster.

Jagga Jasoos is an adventure film which has Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif in lead roles and is directed by ace director Anurag Basu.

Produced by Disney India and Picture Shuru Entertainment the film is slated to release on 7th April 2017. The first trailer of Jagga Jasoos is likely to be released on Tuesday.