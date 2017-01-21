Actors Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes are allegedly going bonkers over a third baby.

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes have two daughters, Esmeralda Amada and Amada GoslingReuters

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes are allegedly fighting over having a third baby. The couple are already parents to two daughters, Esmeralda Amada and Amada Gosling.

According to a new report from National Enquirer, the La La Land actor wants to expand his family to save their relationship. A source said: “Ryan keeps insisting that there’s nothing going on with Emma and is hoping that a baby will make Eva see how committed he is to her. But Eva is fed up because she feels like Ryan has turned her into a baby-making machine!”

“It’s putting more pressure on an already strained relationship!” the insider added.

Previously, during an interview with Latina magazine, the Hitch star revealed how the couple chose their second daughter’s name and ultimately decided to go with Amada. She said: “My grandmother’s name is Amada, and Esmeralda Amada is the name of our oldest. We had a few names picked out for our new baby, and when she was born, we didn’t feel like those names were her. We came up with a few more, even that morning, and tried them out. We were like, “What about Viviana?” But we just kept going back to Amada. In true Latin fashion, we reuse names all the time. I used to know five sisters that were all Maria del Carmen, Maria Elena, Maria Liliana…”

She added: “I actually told Ryan, ‘This is common in Latin culture, so it wouldn’t be crazy.’ So we went with Amada because it was something we kept going back to. And it was an emotional time with the passing of my brother. We thought how beautiful to go with what made us emotional and with what felt like her. When we looked at her, we thought, ‘Aww, Amadita.'”