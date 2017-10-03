Actress abduction case: Actor Dileep got bail after 85 days

Angamaly/ Kerala, October 3: Actor Dileep got bail in Malayalam actress molestation case after remaining in judicial custody for 86 days in Kerala High Court. The Malayalam actor got bail in the sexual assault case following the grand success of ‘Ramaleela’ in Kerala theatres.

The actress, who has worked in Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu films, was kidnapped and molested in a moving car while she was on her way from Thrissur to Kochi on the night of February 17 this year.

The Kerala High Court on September 25 rejected the bail plea of Pulsar Suni. Earlier on July 31, another accused in this regard actor Dileep’s manager Appunni surrendered before the Aluva police. The Kerala High Court had also rejected his anticipatory bail.

Earlier in July 26, actress and wife of actor Dileep, Kavya Madhavan, was interrogated by the investigation team in the same case. Meanwhile, Pulsar Suni had told the investigation team that after committing the crime, he had come to Lakshya, an online marketing firm run by Kavya at Kakkanad in Kochi. Upon his statement, the police had conducted a raid at Lakshya.

The Kerala High Court had earlier rejected the bail plea of actor Dileep, who was arrested on conspiracy charges in the molestation case of a Malayalam actress. Bail was denied on the grounds that the actor could possibly influence the witnesses in the case.

On July 11, Dileep was expelled from the primary membership of Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) after being arrested. Earlier, the two main accused – Sunil Kumar and Vigeesh, in the abduction and assault of the Malayalam actress, were brought to Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu for evidence collection.

(Inputs from ANI)