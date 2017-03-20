Actress Aiswarya Rai Bachchan’s father passes away due to cancer

Mumbai, Mar 20: Krishnaraj Rai, an army biologist and father of Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, died at Leelawati Hospital yesterday. He was admitted in the hospital two weeks before and was suffering from recurrence of cancer, leading to complications. He is survived by a son,daughter and wife Vrinda.

He kept away from Bollywood though his daughter emerged as reigning princess of Bollywood and married in a premier family Bachchans.

He was cremated at the Pawan Hans Crematorium late in the evening. Rai, who was suffering from cancer, had been shifted to the ICU last Tuesday and his condition had been critical.

“He was suffering from lymphoma that spread to his brain,” Lilavati Hospital CEO Dr V Shankaran said. A source close to Aishwarya said, “It’s a stressful time for the actor, who was spending sleepless nights at the hospital.