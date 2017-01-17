Actress Amanda Seyfried worried about being centre of attention at her wedding

January 17, 2017
Actress Amanda Seyfried worried about being centre of attention at her wedding

London, Jan 17 :Actress Amanda Seyfried doesnt want to be the centre of attention at her wedding as she is done having all eyes on her during events and after parties.
The 31-year-old star, who is expecting her first child with fiance Thomas Sadoski, is planning to wear something low-key at her nuptials unlike movie premieres and star-studded ceremony, reported Female
“I dont want to be the centre of attention. I get to go to premieres and get dressed up all the time.
“I went to the Met Gala last year in a wedding gown designed by Riccardo Tisci; Ive played a bride a billion times,” Seyfried said.
The “Les Miserables” star said she is too excited about getting married to the man of her life.
“Ive never been excited by anything more in my life. And ready.”

