Actress Amber Heard thrilled to go public with Elon Musk

London, Jan 16 Actress Amber Heard is reportedly excited about going public with new boyfriend Elon Musk after her divorce from Johnny Depp was finalised earlier this week.

The “Magic Mike XXX” star is thrilled she can now go public with the 45-year-old businessman, reported Daily Mirror.

“Amber is over the moon about her divorce but she is even happier about being able to go public with Elon. She was telling friends over Christmas how smitten she is with Elon.

“They are already planning a lot of adventures together and shes relieved she can move on with her life.Its an exciting new chapter for both of them,” a source said.

Amber and Elon are said to have been growing close for some time now after they were seen “spending a lot of time” together last summer.

Elon recently divorced actress Talulah Riley for a second time after the couple rekindled their romance in 2013 following a years split.