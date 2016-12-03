Actress Amy Schumer in talks for upcoming ‘Barbie’ movie

Los Angeles, Dec 3: Actress Amy Schumer is in early talks to star in upcoming live-action “Barbie” film.

The original idea and screenplay has been made by Hilary Winston, although it is expected that Schumer and her sister, Kim Caramele, will rewrite it for the film, reports variety.com.

The story is in the vein of “Splash”, “Enchanted” and “Big”.

In the film, the main character gets kicked out of Barbieland for not being perfect enough and lands in a real-world adventure.

“Barbie” is a global brand power house with sales of over $3 billion dollars worldwide. Barbie has taken on more than 150 roles through her more than 50 years as a doll, including princess, president, mermaid and movie star.

The film will set to release in summer 2018.

Schumer was last seen in “Trainwreck”. She can be seen next in currently untitled mother-daughter comedy with Goldie Hawn.

