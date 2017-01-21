Actress-Ariel-Winter-says--breast-reduction-best-thing

Los Angeles, Jan 21 : Actress Ariel Winter, popularly known for her character Alex from the TV series “Modern Family”, says having a breast reduction is the best thing she ever did and she would recommend the procedure to anyone.

She talked about her decision to go for breast reduction during an interview with Self magazine, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She said: “Growing up in the spotlight was quite possibly the worst for my self-esteem. I had a hard time finding confidence within myself. When I started, I had a completely different body than what happened overnight at 12-years-old. I was stick thin, I had no chest, I had no b**t – I had nothing. I was totally flat, and I was so sad about it.

“Then automatically, overnight, my body changed drastically. I was a D cup and had a bigger b**t, and my waist was expanding. Everything was getting bigger. I automatically got this hate and judgment online.”

The 18-year-old star, who also suffered from back problems because of her big breasts, went back to a D cup in 2015, and remembers how “excited” and well she felt immediately after undergoing the procedure.

She said: “I stayed in a recovery centre for one or two nights (after the surgery) just because I wanted to. I didn’t even really need to. It was that quick and painless. Literally I sat in the centre and I was nervous about it. You know, ‘I want to go to this recovery centre, because I’m nervous.’

“The first night, I could have gone home. I woke up, I felt great. I was sitting there ordering a bunch of new clothes for myself, because I was so excited about it.

“I recommend it for everybody – all women that have thought about it and have suffered from having really large breasts and have back problems and just don’t feel right in their own skin.”

