Actress and author Twinkle Khanna to produce Balki film

Mumbai,Dec14: Twinkle Khanna often makes news for her wit as is evident in her tweets, her weekly columns as well her as her books ‘Mrs Funnybones’ and ‘The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad’.

The former actress is all set to go one step further in the creative world as she is all set to turn producer with her own production house with a film starring her husband Akshay Kumar and directed by R. Balki. According to a report in a leading tabloid, Twinkle has conceptualised the story of the film, which will be further developed by Balki.

Previously, Twinkle has been credited as a co-producer on several films like ‘Tees Maar Khan’, ‘Thank You’, ‘Patiala House’ and ‘Holiday: A Soldier is Never Off Duty’ which were produced by Akshay’s banner, Hari Om Production. But Twinkle’s new production house, Mrs Funnybones Movies, will be producing this film.

The film reportedly stars Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte with Amitabh Bachchan doing a cameo in it and the shooting of the film is set to begin in March next year.