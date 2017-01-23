Actress Blake Lively expresses gratitude in heartfelt message in sister marches #whyimarch

Washington D.C. , Jan. 23 : Mother of two Blake Lively, one amongst many Hollywood celebs, who took to streets and attended the “sister marches” and Women’s March on D.C., recently took to social media to pen down her experience.

In a heartfelt message, Lively expressed that her march wasn’t driven by hate.

“I marched for my daughters, for my friends, for strangers, for myself, for Phoebe here in this picture who I met as she motivated everyone she came across. My march wasn’t driven by hate,” posted ‘The Shallow’ star along with a snap.

She added, “It was rooted in a very simple fact– we are all equal. I believe everyone can agree on that. Thank you to everyone who marched all over the world. I felt so hopeful and deeply grateful. #whyimarch.” (ANI)