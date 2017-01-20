Actress Bryce Dallas Howard gained 35 pounds for TV series ‘Black Mirror’

Los Angeles, Jan 20 :Actress Bryce Dallas Howard says she gained 35 pounds for TV series “Black Mirror”.

Howard said her “Black Mirror” character’s “back story” involved formerly having an eating disorder. She is now prepping to shoot a “Jurassic World” sequel next month and is looking to shed some weight.

“I am doing a lot of training for it because I gained 35 pounds for ‘Black Mirror’,” the actress told pagesix.com.

“So I am just getting ready to be a bit more athletic.”

