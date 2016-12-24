Actress Carrie Fisher suffers heart attack on London to LA flight

By Steve Gorman and Alex Dobuzinskis
LOS ANGELES, Dec 24 Hollywood actress and writer Carrie Fisher, best known for her role as Princess Leia in the “Star Wars” movies, suffered a cardiac episode during a flight from London to Los Angeles, where she was rushed to a hospital after landing.
Yesterday Fisher, 60, was described by her younger brother, Todd Fisher, as being in critical condition, and he said she remained under medical treatment in the intensive care unit (ICU) of a Los Angeles hospital several hours after becoming ill.

