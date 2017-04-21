Actress Dalljiet Kaur becomes victim to debit card cloning and lost Rs 50,000

Actress Dalljiet Kaur becomes victim to debit card cloning and lost Rs 50,000

NewDelhi, April21:Kaala Teeka actress Dalljiet Kaur fell victim to debit card cloning and lost Rs 50,000. Dalljiet, who recently came back from her trip to Indonesia was in for a shock when she received a message alert informing her that Rs 50,000 was withdrawn from her account through five transactions.

This left her in a state of panic and she called the bank to einquire about the same. The actress filed a police complaint on Monday after she was asked by the bank officials to lodge FIR. Dalljiet said that it’s a huge amount for her as she budgets all her expenses.Dalljiet talked to The Times Of India and said, “When I got up in the morning, I realised that five withdrawals of Rs 10,000 each had been made at an ATM in Lonavala, the previous night. Initially, I thought that I had lost my debit card, which wasn’t the case. Finally, the bank figured that someone had cloned my card. Now, a police complaint has been lodged and the investigation is on. Every penny counts and this is a huge amount for me, especially when I budget all my expenses. The fact that technology has advanced so much is helpful, but it is rendering us vulnerable at the same time.”Dalljiet was recently in Indonesia with actor Barun Sobti and received a warm welcome there. She posted many pictures from her visit to Indonesia, where she had a great time.
