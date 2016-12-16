Actress Dhanya Mary Varghese ,husband and brother arrested in 100 crore flat fraud case

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM,Dec16: Film actress Dhanya Mary Varghese, her husband and brother were arrested in a 100 crore flat fraud case. Samson & Sons flat builders’ company director and actor John, his actress wife Dhanya and his brother Samuel were arrested from Nagercoil on Friday.

John’s father Jacob Samson were arrested earlier on the charge of cheating many after promising to construct flats for them. They accepted money in the name of their firm Samson & Sons Builders Developers Private Ltd. Dhanya Mary Varghese was the director of the sales section of the company.