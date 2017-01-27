Actress Diana Penty is showstopper for Payal Singhal at Lakme fashion week 2017

Mumbai, Jan27 : Actress Diana Penty is set to walk for popular designer Payal Singhal at the forthcoming Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) Summer/Resort 2017 next month.

Asked who would be walking as a showstopper for her collection at the gala, which will begin from February 1, Singhal told IANS: “Diana Penty will be walking for us.”

On February 3, the designer will showcase her collection titled ‘Lady M’, inspired by the dark romanticism of the murder mystery book “Death on the Nile” by Agatha Christie.

Singhal says Diana is a fitting embodiment of the collection.

“It has a very sultry 1930s’ Art Deco vibe and Diana’s personality that is all about restrained glam, is the perfect fit,” she added.

To be held at the Jio Garden here, LFW S/R 2017 will present collections by a string of popular fashion gurus like Anita Dongre, Ritu Kumar, Narendra Kumar, Tarun Tahiliani, Anushree Reddy, Falguni and Shane Peacock.

Dongre will bring the curtains down on February 5 with actress Kareena Kapoor Khan sporting the showstopping piece from the collection