Actress Emma Stone ready to do Broadway show

Los Angeles, Jan 24 : Actress Emma Stone says she would love to do another Broadway show.

Stone starred in “Cabaret” on Broadway in 2014. And now, she wants to return to the stage.

“I would love that. I’m looking. I definitely would love to do theatre again, I don’t know if I’d be able to do a musical any time soon just because maintaining the voice is pretty tricky but, my god, I’d love to do theatre again very soon,” Stone told standard.co.uk.

Stone said while her voice is unlikely to be able to take the strain of a musical, there are numerous plays she would be eager to be part of.

“I’ve already done my dream musical ‘Cabaret’. That was my dream. I really don’t have any others that I’m dying to do. Really, honestly my voice can’t take it but straight plays, there’s like a million of those I’d love to do,” she said.

