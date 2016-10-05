Actress and ex-wife of Saif Ali Khan, Amrita Singh refuted rumors of her daughter Sara Ali Khan making a Bollywood debut

New Delhi, Oct 05: Bollywood actress and ex-wife of Saif Ali Khan, Amrita Singh on Tuesday refuted rumors of her daughter Sara Ali Khan making a Bollywood debut anytime soon.

She said, “My daughter was never offered ‘Student Of The Year 2’. As for the other film, the remake of The Fault Lies In Our Stars was shelved, so where was the question of Sara doing it?”

Earlier, there were reports that Sara would make her Bollywood debut with the sequel of ‘Student of the Year’ opposite Tiger Shroff or with the remake of ‘The Fault In Our Stars’ opposite Shahid Kapoor’s brother Ishaan.

There were even reports that Amrita does not approve Sara’s friendship with Kareena Kapoor, wife of her former husband Saif Ali Khan.

Amrita laughs off these charges, “Aaj kal mere naam ke bahot bill phade jaa rahen hain (my name is being unnecessarily used). Let me tell you, today’s kids have a mind of their own, and they know how to exercise it. Even if I wanted to tell Sara or my son Ibrahim how to lead their lives-which I don’t-they would not listen to me. Luckily Sara chose to complete her studies before pursuing acting. She attended Columbia University and then devoted attention to Bollywood. What if she had decided to not go to college? What could I do?”