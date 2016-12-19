Actress Felicity Jones to host SNL in 2017

Los Angeles, Dec 19 : Actress Felicity Jones is set to host the first Saturday Night Live episode of 2017.

Jones, who stars in “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” will emcee the January 14, 2017 episode, reported Entertainment Weekly.

The upcoming episode will mark Jones first appearance on the NBC sketch show.

“SNL” has just wrapped up the year of 2016 with Casey Affleck as a host and Chance the Rapper as a performer. Alec Baldwin was back as Donald Trump and Kate McKinnon reprised her role as Hilary Clinton for the episode. Now the show is taking a three-week break for the Christmas and New Year holidays.