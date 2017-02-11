Actress Gautami and two more leaders from AIADMK extends support to OPS

Chennai, Feb 10: South Indian actress Gautami Tadimalla and two AIADMK leaders join Panneerselvam camp. Krishnagiri MP Ashok Kumar, and Mafoi Pandyarajan are the two leaders who joined O Panneerselvan today.

While, Sasikala tweeted that ”I believe in justice and democracy – Chinnamma.”

I have faith in #TNGuv to protect TN people mandate for #Amma #OPSforCM #JusticeForTN is our fight

— Gautami (@gautamitads) February 11, 2017