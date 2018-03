Actress Gautami visits OPS’s residence, extends support

Chennai, Feb 15: Actress Gautami Tadimalla had visited Panneerselvam’s residence on Wednesday. She arrived at the OPS’s residence at around 9 am. She has been raising many political issues recently. And earlier she had expressed her favourable views to the Panneerselvam camp.

