Actress Gwyneth Paltrow site Goop’s advises the best way to get over a breakup is to burn your bras and undies

Los Angeles, Feb4:It’s the age old question that every person wants the answer to and Gwyneth Paltrow’s lifestyle website GOOP is claiming to know the secret — but their theory doesn’t come cheap.

Written by ‘life adviser’ and relationship expert Suzannah Galland, the article details the best way to get over a breakup is to burn your bras and undies.

Galland, who says she “uses her extraordinary intuition to help clients with everything from office politics to difficult dating decisions” believes lingerie “can carry the negative energy and memories of past flames.”

And, because of this “negative energy” the only way to truly get over a breakup is to send all your underwear up in smoke.

Galland even outlines the steps you need to take for your lingerie-burning party.

Dubbing it ‘THE RITUAL’, the steps are as follows:

1. Find a safe place where you can light a fire. (Why not invite a few close friends to join you, too?)

2. Before you start, you might want to write out a few words, or recite a prayer to help release and forgive.

3. Throw your needs-to-go lingerie into the fire one piece at a time.

4. Watch intently as the pieces burn. Know that your past is recycling into the ethers, liberating your future.