Actress Hailee Steinfeld has confirmed her role reprisal in “Pitch Perfect 3”

January 17, 2017 | By :
Actress Hailee Steinfeld has confirmed her role reprisal in "Pitch Perfect 3"

Los Angeles, Jan 17: Actress Hailee Steinfeld has confirmed that she will return in “Pitch Perfect 3” as Emily Junk.
The 20-year-old actress will appear with other returning cast members, including Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson and Brittany Snow.
The star announced the news on Instagram by posting a photo of herself, which she captioned as “RELAX, pitches. Im here. #pitchperfect.”
Advertisement: Replay Ad

Steinfeld sported a crop T-shirt in the picture, holding up three fingers on each hand.
A sequel to 2015s “Pitch Perfect 2” and the third installment in the Pitch Perfect series, the musical comedy-drama is set to release on December 22 this year.

Tags: , , , ,
Related News
Assamese actress and singer Bidisha Bezbaruah, who acted in Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Jagga Jasoos, was found dead at her residence in Gurgaon
Bhojpuri actress and model Anjali Shrivastava was found dead at her Andheri west residence
Actress Priyanka Chopra will be honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Academy Award
Actress Kajol apologizes after beef fiasco again
Actress Sunny Leone asks pop sensation Justin Bieber to learn a Bollywood move before concert in Mumbai
Goa Women Commission orders KTCL to remove condom advertisements of actress Sunny Leone from its buses
Top