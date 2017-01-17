Actress Hailee Steinfeld has confirmed her role reprisal in “Pitch Perfect 3”
Los Angeles, Jan 17: Actress Hailee Steinfeld has confirmed that she will return in “Pitch Perfect 3” as Emily Junk.
The 20-year-old actress will appear with other returning cast members, including Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson and Brittany Snow.
The star announced the news on Instagram by posting a photo of herself, which she captioned as “RELAX, pitches. Im here. #pitchperfect.”
Steinfeld sported a crop T-shirt in the picture, holding up three fingers on each hand.
A sequel to 2015s “Pitch Perfect 2” and the third installment in the Pitch Perfect series, the musical comedy-drama is set to release on December 22 this year.