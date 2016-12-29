Actress Iswarya Menon loves to work with Dhanush

Chennai, Dec 29 : Actress Iswarya Menon, who is making her debut as a lead with upcoming Tamil actioner “Veera”, says it’s on her wish list to work with Dhanush.

“I have many role models in Tamil filmdom, and I look up to all those who made it from scratch, as it needs a lot of perseverance, patience and hard work. But I would love to work with Dhanush because he amazes me with his extravagant performance on screen,” Iswarya said in a statement.

Although Iswarya has been a part of a few Tamil films in the past, those have been supporting roles. “Veera” marks her debut in a leading role.

“‘Veera’ will be a powerful launch for me. I’m already in talks for a few Tamil projects, but it’s too early to talk about them,” she said.

Directed by Rajaraman, “Veera” stars Kreshna, Rajendran and Yogi Babu.

–IANS