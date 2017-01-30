Actress Jennifer Hudson wants to move to the UK

January 30, 2017 | By :
Actress Jennifer Hudson wants to move to the UK

London, Jan 30 : Singer Jennifer Hudson says if things workout she would like to move to United Kingdom.
The 35-year-old singer, who has four-year-old son David Jr. with fiance David Otunga, is enjoying spending time in Britain while filming talent show “The Voice UK” and would consider relocating for a longer period of time, reported Female First.
“Yes, I would love that – no, seriously. I love it. Its so peaceful and everyone is so sweet,” Hudson said.

The “Spotlight” singer has banned herself from using Twitter as she feels it is important to move herself from the negative comments she gets on social media.
“I remember starting out, they used to tell us, Dont read this, dont look at that and every once in a while I remind myself of that. Ive banned myself from twitter – I dont even go on there any more.
“You know what to avoid, how to handle yourself,” she said.

Tags: , ,
Related News
Assamese actress and singer Bidisha Bezbaruah, who acted in Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Jagga Jasoos, was found dead at her residence in Gurgaon
Bhojpuri actress and model Anjali Shrivastava was found dead at her Andheri west residence
Actress Priyanka Chopra will be honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Academy Award
Actress Kajol apologizes after beef fiasco again
Actress Sunny Leone asks pop sensation Justin Bieber to learn a Bollywood move before concert in Mumbai
Goa Women Commission orders KTCL to remove condom advertisements of actress Sunny Leone from its buses
Top