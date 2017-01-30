Actress Jennifer Hudson wants to move to the UK

London, Jan 30 : Singer Jennifer Hudson says if things workout she would like to move to United Kingdom.

The 35-year-old singer, who has four-year-old son David Jr. with fiance David Otunga, is enjoying spending time in Britain while filming talent show “The Voice UK” and would consider relocating for a longer period of time, reported Female First.

“Yes, I would love that – no, seriously. I love it. Its so peaceful and everyone is so sweet,” Hudson said.

The “Spotlight” singer has banned herself from using Twitter as she feels it is important to move herself from the negative comments she gets on social media.

“I remember starting out, they used to tell us, Dont read this, dont look at that and every once in a while I remind myself of that. Ive banned myself from twitter – I dont even go on there any more.

“You know what to avoid, how to handle yourself,” she said.