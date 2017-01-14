Actress Jessica Biel doesn’t want her son to become actor

Los Angeles, Jan 14 : Actress Jessica Biel isn’t keen for her 21-month-old son Silas, who she has with singer-husband Justin Timberlake, to become an actor.

“He’s probably (inherited) the entertainment gene. He’s definitely very charming. It’s such a challenging existence being an artist. It’s hard. I just want him to be happy whatever he does,” Biel told eonline.com.

Timberlake, 35, worked alongside Beil on her latest movie “The Book of Love” to provide the soundtrack and the 34-year-old actress was hopeful she might be able to be a “mean lady boss” to him.

“I was hoping I was going to be able to be this mean lady boss and be like, ‘No, I don’t like that cue, change it.’ But no, I was like, ‘This is amazing. I love it. Whatever you want’,” she said.

She filmed the movie whilst she was pregnant with Silas, and director Bill Purple said that his “entire being was terrified” as he didn’t want to induce labour.

“I was terrified. My entire being was terrified. All I cared about, as much as I was trying to focus on the film, was just don’t induce labour. We took all the precautions we could…We did the best to make her comfortable. She was a trooper,” Purple said.

