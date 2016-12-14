Actress and judge Shilpa Shetty says she will miss Super Dancer

Mumbai on Dec 14:With “Super Dancer” drawing to an end, actress Shilpa Shetty, who is judging the reality dance show, says she will be missing the entire team and the little dancers.

“I will be missing a lot, the entire team and the dancers. I’ve done many television shows. I am saying this truly from my heart that the kind of love we’ve been getting from this show, it’s been amazing. People conveyed me that the show has entertained them.

“Random people called me and said how much they liked the show. I am going to miss the entire Super Dancer family,” she said on the sidelines of the show on Monday.

The actress, who will be seen performing at the episode, said that she is scared of sharing the stage with the little dancers as they have boundless talent.

“I am afraid of dancing with the kids… they are something else. After seeing them I realise that I still have to achieve many things. They are really wonderful and blessed.”

Was it difficult to judge the kids? “There is a lot of difference between judging adults and kids. You’ve to be very careful what you’re saying to the children. At the end of the day, it should not hurt the child. You need to convey them in a way that they should know where they have to improve without being hurt. So it’s tough,” said Shilpa.

About her performance, she said: “I’ve performed in new songs and on one song of mine. I had a lot of fun while prepping for the performance. Hope the audience like my performance.”