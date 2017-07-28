 Actress Kajal Aggarwal, expressed her shock at the arrest of her manager Ronnie by Telengana Police for role in drug racket

Hyderabad,July28:Curvaceous Kajal Aggarwal, who is now awaiting her first film (Vivegam) with actor Ajith Kumar to hit the screens in a few weeks’ time, has expressed her shock at the arrest of her manager Ronnie by Telengana Police for his role in the drug racked.

Picture-perfect Kajal, whose slender, hourglass figure belies her 32 years of age, was asked about her reaction to the arrest of her manager Ronson Joseph whose Hydserabad house was raided by officials of Enforcement Directorate who recovered banned drugs from the premises. Police have arrested Ronson a.k.a. Ronnie and are interrogating him.

A few more actors and actresses (including Charmee Kaur) are also under the net of investigation for use of these drugs. Reacting to her manager’s arrest, Kajal said “I was shell-shocked to know about Ronnie’s involvement in drug market and his subsequent arrest. I never support such anti-social things which are detrimental to a person’s personal hygiene and cause untold harm to health.

“I’m always caring for the welfare of those who work for me but I can’t control their personal choices in various fields. My professional life is managed by my family. I’m related to those in the industry only on a professional level. I regret Ronnie’s arrest and his behavior,” she concluded.