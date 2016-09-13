Actress Kalki Koechlin’s 4,000 km biking trip to the Northeast with her father:The great escape

Mumbai,Sept13:It’s the journey which matters more than the destination. This is something we all realise as travellers. The more we travel the more we value each moment spent on a journey. And when you have a loved one to share that with, the journey gets even more beautiful.

Bollywood actress Kalki Koechlin’s recent road trip reminds us of just that. Along with her father, biker and photographer, Joel Koechlin, Kalki embarked on an epic journey across some of the most beautiful destinations of the Northeast.

The most interesting part about their journey? They covered the entire 4,000-km-belt of the Northeast, including the beautiful states of Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh on their respective Royal Enfield Himalayan bikes.

The main purpose behind this journey was to shoot for an upcoming travel show on Fox Life channel, which is looking to break the stereotype of celebrity travel shows on television. Slated to go on air on the 17th of September, Kalki’s Great Escape will look to appeal not just travellers, but adventure junkies, bikers, photographers, foodies, and explorers as well.



The kind of things we are going to see on TV soon is quite evident from the pictures and little glimpses of Kalki’s journey. According to Fox Life, this show. Unlike other celebrity travel shows, captures the fact that a holiday isn’t necessarily about luxury and comfort, but can be about doing something different which is breaking away from the pack.

Right from crossing the old, narrow bridges in Tawang, to singing 70s classics to entertain the locals, to bonding with new friends, and even taking on each other over a game of football, Kalki and her father were on a journey of memories.

The glimpses from her journey will inspire you to leave everything else and travel. Don’t believe us? Take a look yourself:

Looks like Kalki had an awesome time living and interacting with the locals of a small village called Sangti, in Arunachal Pradesh.



Kalki captioned this: “At 13,700 ft today in Sela pass. #foxlife”



Kalki captioned this: “When you be chillin atop a mountain in Arunachal #FoxLife”



Kalki came across these wild strawberries on the way.



Kalki captioned this: “With venerable Thuptan Tsering at Tawang monastery #Arunachal #foxlife”



Right from fishing to ferry rides, Kalki spent some memorable moments on River Brahmaputra in Assam:



Kalki getting ready to go kayaking with her father in Meghalaya.