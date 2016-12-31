Actress Kangana Ranaut,says if she did’nt debut in Gangster that it would have been an adult film

December 31, 2016 | By :
Actress Kangana Ranaut,says if she did'nt debut in Gangster that it would have been an adult film

Mumbai: National Award-winning actress Kangana Ranaut, who made her debut in Bollywood with 2006 romantic crime drama film “Gangster”, says if she had not got this offer, she would have started her career with a very shady film.

While talking about the turning points in her career, Kangana said on TV show “Vh1 Inside Access”: “I think the first ever would be the break that I got from my film ‘Gangster’… Because I remember getting a very shady offer, I think it was not a right movie. But I was like, ‘Okay, fine, I’ll do it’.”

She added: “And then I did a photo shoot and then they gave me robe and there was nothing inside the robe. And it looked like some blue film or something and I was like, ‘This doesn’t look right’. Because it’s obviously not the right film.”

So did she walk out or do that film?

Kangana said: “No, but then I got ‘Gangster’ and I’m like ‘I’ll do that film.’ And then my producer got furious and I was in trouble for some time because I abandoned that project. And I was very young, I was 17 or 18. And if I would have not gotten ‘Gangster’, I am sure I would have done that film. But I think the thing about me was that I always said yes to every offer!”

The episode with Kangana will air on Vh1 on Sunday.

Kangana has won National Awards for her roles in films like “Fashion”, “Queen” and “Tanu Weds Manu Returns”.

Her next projects are “Rangoon”, “Rani Lakshmi Bai” and “Simran”.

Tags: , , , ,
Related News
If you sacrifice cow, ox, buffalo and camel as ‘Qurbani’ on Bakr-Eid in UP ,get ready to be a gangster
Assamese actress and singer Bidisha Bezbaruah, who acted in Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Jagga Jasoos, was found dead at her residence in Gurgaon
Mortal remains of slain gangster Anandpal Singh were consigned to flames at Sanvarad village in Nagaur district
16 policemen including district SP and additional SP were injured in faceoff between protestors seeking CBI probe into gangster Anandpal Singh’s encounter
Bhojpuri actress and model Anjali Shrivastava was found dead at her Andheri west residence
Actress Priyanka Chopra will be honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Academy Award
Top