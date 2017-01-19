:Actress Karen Gillan relieved that she does not have to shave head for "Guardians of the Galaxy" sequel.

Los Angeles, Jan 19 :Actress Karen Gillan said she was relieved to learn she didnt need to shave her head again for the “Guardians of the Galaxy” sequel.

The former “Doctor Who” star went bald for her role as villainous character Nebula in the 2014 comic book adaptation, and although she enjoyed the freedom of her hair-less look, she wasnt looking forward to doing it all again for the follow-up.

Luckily for her, director James Gunn and the films producers decided they would only give her an undercut this time around, allowing her to keep the hair on top, reported The Wrap.

“I shaved half of my head this time, but they took away the butt – like, the underneath-half of my hair, and then left the top part. That was the best gift ever,” she said.

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” will open in theatres in May.