Actress Karisma Kapoor supports Road Safety programme

Mumbai,Nov24:Karisma Kapoor says she would love to share the big screen with her sister and actress Kareena Kapoor Khan.

When asked if she is keen to work with Kareena, Karisma told in an interview, “(I) would love to work with Kareena, provided we get a super script.”

Asked how has the role of women evolved over the years, the ‘Judwaa’ actress said: “I think in a certain way, the role (for women) has always been strong. Back in the early 2000s or 1990s, from a role point of view, if you’re a good artiste, you’ll always get good work and good roles; no matter what the box office status.”

The actress added that she had done films like ‘Biwi No. 1’ which was a commercial movie with David Dhawan or films like ‘Fiza’ and ‘Zubeidaa’. “These are roles that were written for women. So I think if you’re a good artiste, you’ll always get work around,” she said.

The 42-year-old actress was last seen on the big screen in filmmaker Vikram Bhatt’s ‘Dangerous Ishhq’ in 2012. So what kept Karisma away from the silver screen? “My family and kids are most important to me and I’ve spent the last few years really involved with them. As for movies, you never know; I never plan anything in my life,” said Karisma, who launched the third season of USL – Diageo’s Road to Safety initiative.

The actress says the cause is close to her heart. “I’m currently supporting a few causes close to my heart and lending my time to initiatives such as the Road Safety programme,” she added.

How important is it to create awareness about road safety ? “Road safety is a growing concern and I feel it is very important especially against the backdrop of increasing road accidents caused by drunk driving and irresponsible drinking. This is why, as a celebrity, I’m trying to do my bit to create awareness and encourage as many people as I can to take this issue seriously,” she said.