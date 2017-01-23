Actress Kate Beckinsale says she had a terrifying sleep paralysis experience

London, Jan 23 Actress Kate Beckinsale says she once had a terrifying sleep paralysis experience during which she feared that she had a stroke when she could not move.

“I had one crazy episode of sleep paralysis. I had actual auditory hallucination. I had just had lunch with David Walliams, who is a very good friend of mine, and hed gone off and I went for a nap, because I was exhausted.

“And I heard him in my hotel room talking to someone and I thought, Oh no, theyve come in…I went to get up and I couldnt move at all. I thought, Oh my God, Ive actually had a stroke. Ive died…” Beckinsale said.

The “Underworld: Blood Wars” was left terrified something bad had happened to her, but was assured by a doctor friend that she had nothing to worry about, reported Female First.

“Then I got up and he wasnt in the room so I called a doctor friend of mine – hes a neurologist – and said, What just happened to me?

“He goes, Oh its quite a common thing, its what they used to think was a succubus or whatever – you can be in a very particular stage of REM sleep and your brain has woken up but your body hasnt yet. So you cant move and people will have visual or auditory hallucinations,” she recalled.