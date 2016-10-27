Actress Kate Beckinsale’s husband files for divorce

LA,Oct27:The Hollywood couple’s marriage were on the rocks for a year, Kate Beckinsale and Len Wiseman are officially divorcing.Wiseman filed for dissolution of their 12-year marriage on Friday, citing irreconcilable differences.

According to court documents, the couple’s date of separation is “to be determined” and Wiseman has requested that the court’s ability to award spousal support to either party be terminated.

The director also asked that both he and Beckinsale pay lawyers’ fees.

The pair, both 43, met on the set of 2003 movie “Underworld” and tied the knot in Bel Air, California, in 2004.

In November, ET confirmed that a split was in the cards, as the couple had reportedly been separated for months and not spotted together for some time.

A source also shared that Wiseman, who had been photographed out and about with brunette beauty CJ Franco at the time, had been staying at the Sunset Marquis hotel.

Another insider added that neither Beckinsale nor Wiseman had recently been wearing their wedding rings.

The couple have no children together, but Beckinsale has a teenage daughter, Lily, from her previous relationship with actor Michael Sheen.