Actress Katrina Kaif turns hair stylist for director Anurag Basu

Mumbai, Feb6:Actress Katrina Kaif did more than remembering her lines and acting for her “Jagga Jasoos” director Anurag Basu. She turned into a hair stylist for him.

Basu posted a video on Twitter that showed the actress, armed with a smile, trying to give the filmmaker a new look with a razor.

 Though she seemed happy to do it, he looked tense about Katrina taking charge of the razor. Someone can be even heard saying: “Stay still”.

The “Barfi!” director captioned the video, which he tweeted on Saturday: “Katrina! The only thing that will save that haircut now is an invisibility cloak.”

“Jagga Jasoos”, also starring Ranbir Kapoor, is a comedy-drama film which tells the story of a teenage detective in search of his missing father.

It is set to release on April 7.

