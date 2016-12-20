Actress Keira Knightley to make surprise return to “Pirates of the Caribbean sequel

London, Dec 20 Actress Keira Knightley will reportedly make a surprise return to “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales”.

The 31-year-old star is said to have secretly filmed scenes for the fifth installment in the Pirates of the Caribbean film series, reported Digital Spy.

“The top-secret one-day shoot took place in November and the set was in lock-down. Keira was really excited to reprise the character (Elizabeth Swann) that made her famous and get into her wigs and costume again,” a source said.

“Her role will be only make a small return during the end credits to delivering killer lines hinting at a possible bigger part in sixth movie.”

The film, which stars Johnny Depp, Javier Bardem, Brenton Thwaites, Kaya Scodelario and Geoffrey Rush, will hit the US theatres on May 2017.